Collin Benjamin to coach Brave Warriors for the next 5-years

The Chairman of the FIFA Normalization Committee (NC) of the Namibia Football Association (NFA), Bisey Uirab this week announced the appointment of Collin Benjamin as the head coach of the Brave Warriors.

Benjamin’s 5-year contract came in effect immediately and the NC has authorised him to select his preferred technical team, Uirab said at a media brief in Windhoek.

Benjamin has been tasked to achieve the following during his tenure: ensure stability in the Brave Warriors and perform well in the forthcoming COSAFA 2022; ensure Namibia qualify for AFCON 2023 and to build a formidable team for the future; and build a strong and forceful Brave Warriors for AFCON 2027 which Namibia has put a bid to co-host with Botswana, Uirab added.

The new coach meanwhile thanked the NFA, NC as well as all football-lovers and the broader Namibian nation for the confidence and trust they bestowed upon him to lead the team for the next five years up to AFCON 2027.

“We have a lot of work to do, and I will rely and depend a lot on all football stakeholders, including the media to assist me in taking the Brave Warriors from great to even greater heights,” Benjamin said.