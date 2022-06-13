Walvis Bay Aquapark 4 production oyster harvesting area closed as harmful bacteria detected

The Walvis Bay Aquapark 4 production area for oyster harvesting was closed following the detection of Vibrio parahaemolyticus bacteria, a food-borne pathogen that causes diarrhoea, a statement said Tuesday.

It is potentially unsafe to consume oysters from Aquapark 4 until further notice hence a ban on the sale and consumption of raw oysters has been imposed, Deputy Director of Aquaculture, Johannes Hamukwaya said.

“The symptoms of vibrio poisoning are acute dysentery and abdominal pain, accompanied by diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills and water-like stools. When any of these symptoms appear, seek immediate medical assistance,” he added.

According to information from the Fisheries ministry, oysters have been produced commercially in Namibia since the late 1980s.