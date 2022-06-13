Angolan VP to visit Namibia

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) has confirmed that the Vice President of Angola, Bornito De Sousa Baltazar Diogo will pay an official visit from 15 to 18 June at the invitation of Vice President, Dr Nangolo Mbumba.

MIRCO said the visit will be the first inbound official visit to be hosted by the Vice President since he became Vice President of the country.

“While in Namibia, Diogo is expected to hold bilateral talks with Dr Mbumba, where they will exchange views on issues of mutual interests and concern at bilateral, regional and continental, as well as multilateral fora,” they added.

The ministry further said the two vice presidents will also visit Etosha National Park as well as engage regional and local authorities on Namibia’s experience in local authority governance.

Namibia and Angola elevated their Joint Commission mechanism, which was co-chaired by Ministers, to a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which will be co-chaired by the Presidents of Angola and Namibia, plus Angola will host the inaugural session of the BNC later in the year.