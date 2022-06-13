Kapana Cook-Off competition crowns Professional Chef

Nedbank held the second preliminary round of the 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition at Soweto Market on 11 June.

The preliminary round comprised of a once-off Nedbank Kapana Professional Chef round, which saw 17 professional Namibian chefs compete.

Nedbank in a statement that Chef Johannes Tieties, from Avani Windhoek Hotel and Casino, was crowned the overall winner and walked away with a cash prize of N$10,000, while second place was taken by Chef Bendall Masambo, from Zenzi’s Coffe Shop who walked away with a cash prize of N$7,000 and Chef Cecilia Smith from Protea Hotel Thuringerhof came in third and walked away with a cash prize of N$5,000 and a gift hamper.

Nedbank Namibia’s Communications and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge, thanked participants in both professional and amateur rounds for a job well done. “We would like to thank every participant who came out today. Having over 40 contestants show up to prepare their version of the much-loved Namibian dish, shows that the competition has grown since it started 8 years ago. We saw some outstanding Kapana dishes and I am sure the judges had a hard time selecting the winners and finalists,” she added.

Kaulinge congratulated the 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Professional Chef champion, as well as amateur chef finalists who have been selected and who we will see again in Ongwediva for the final.

The last preliminary round of the competition will take place in Ongwediva on 25 June and entries into the Northern round are open and are available on the Nedbank Namibia website or at any Nedbank branches country-wide.

The final will be held during the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair on 27 August, where the winner will be awarded a chance to either start-up, up or formalise their existing business with the assistance of the winning prize, which includes a fully-fledged mobile food truck worth N$100,000 as well as a chase prize of N$10,000.