Select Page

Poaching remains unabated as 11 rhino carcasses discovered in Etosha

Posted by | Jun 14, 2022 |

Poaching remains unabated as 11 rhino carcasses discovered in Etosha

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) on Tuesday confirmed that with an ongoing operation in Etosha National Park, 11 rhino carcasses from the beginning of June to date have been discovered.

MEFT spokesperson Romeo Muyunda in a statement said all the 11 were found without horns and they were black rhinos.

“Investigations indicate that the carcasses range between 3 weeks and older. This is regrettable and a strong indication that the fight against poaching is not over,” he added.

Muyunda said the MEFT together with the Namibian Police Force, the Namibia Defence Force and other partners will intensify wildlife protection and law enforcement interventions, including intensifying patrols, security and intelligence gathering in the Etosha National Park.

“No arrests have been made yet on the recent carcasses discovery, and investigations continue,” he said, highlighting that a total of 22 rhinos have been poached in the country.

 

About The Author

Musa Carter

Musa Carter is a long-standing freelance contributor to the editorial team and also an active reporter. He gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interviews, observation and research. For the digital Economist, he promotes targeted content through various social networking sites such as the Economist facebook page (/Nameconomist/) and Twitter.

Related Posts

Debmarine explains environmental management approach

Debmarine explains environmental management approach

1 May 2014

Namibia a potential host for Cherenkov Telescope Array

Namibia a potential host for Cherenkov Telescope Array

4 April 2014

Record 53.6 million tonnes of e-waste produced globally in 2019 – report

Record 53.6 million tonnes of e-waste produced globally in 2019 – report

29 June 2020

Solar array brings UN electricity bill down by N$60,000 per month

Solar array brings UN electricity bill down by N$60,000 per month

27 July 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<