Namibia in the last stages of the 5th COVID-19 Wave – Geingob

The country is in the last stages of the 5th COVID-19 wave according to experts, the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob said during the 44th COVID-19 update on National Response Measures on Tuesday.

Geingob said the 5th wave started on 10 May with 222 cases, with a peak of 585 cases on 18 May.

“Regrettably, 21 deaths were recorded since the start of the 5th Wave of this invisible and deadly enemy Covid-19. I extend condolences to those who have lost their loved ones during that period,” he added.

According to Geingob the current COVID-19 Public Health Regulations, which are due to expire at midnight on 15 June will be extended for another month from 16 June to 15 July for the next bouquet of measures to contain the spread of COVID.

Geingob said the public is urged and encouraged to continue wearing masks, especially in indoor settings and aeroplanes and the permitted number concerning public gatherings remains unchanged at 1000 persons per event.

In terms of entry into the country, Geingob said children who are more than five years and less than 12 years and anyone who is not fully vaccinated must present a negative PCR result of fewer than 72 hours.

“Children fully vaccinated should present proof of vaccination status, while children from countries that are not vaccinating should present a negative PCR result,” he said, adding that health officials are strongly advised to avoid separating children from parents in the event the accompanying child/children have not met the Port of Entry requirements.

Meanwhile, Geingob cautioned that as the country is in the middle of winter, COVID-19 circulates much faster during this period.

“As our first line of defence against COVID-19, let us get vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Vaccines are effective and they are safe. Let us continue to observe good hand hygiene, and the correct wearing of face masks if you do so, especially in public and crowded places. Practice social and physical distancing and personal vigilance, and avoid crowded indoor settings if you can,” he concluded.