Rössing donates trees to schools in Arandis

Rössing Uranium planted 60 trees at three schools in Arandis, as part of the annual World Environment Day celebration recently, in partnership with Arandis Town Council and Wesbank Transport a division of FP du Toit. To assist the schools with maintaining the tree, 10 watering cans were also donated to each school.

Rössing Uranium’s Environment Specialist Stefaans Gaeseb said the areas in the schools where the trees are to be planted were identified to assist, reduced and slow the impact of strong wind that may damage properties and cause soil erosion and planting trees also help with oxygen circulation in the atmosphere.

“One of the simplest things to do to help protect the Earth is by planting trees because trees provide food and oxygen, they help save energy, clean the air and help combat climate change and this day serves as a reminder to all that our world is fragile, that we need to do better collectively it is a steady reminder that Earth is all we got, so it is for us to take care of our environment,” added Gaeseb.

He said we can not turn back time, but we can start now by growing trees, greening our cities, re-wild our gardens and cleaning up rivers and our communities. “We are the generation that can make a difference and the time is now to set things right, to prevent climate tragedies, stop deforestation, stop pollution and littering and stop biodiversity loss, we can all protect what is left and repair what has been damaged,” emphasised Gaeseb.

Regional Councillor for Arandis Constituency, Benitha Imbamba said this is indeed a good gesture by the sponsors to donate trees, as they will serve as shade and windbreakers during sunny and windy days.

Rössing Uranium has taken part in the World Environment Day celebration as an opportunity to promote environmental awareness and showcase environmental work to their communities.