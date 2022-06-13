Omusati Region out-debates competitors during maritime resources and associated industries championships

The Benguela Current Convention (BCC) together with the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), and the Namibia School Debate Association (NSDA) recently organised a national school debate championship in celebration of the 2022 World Ocean Day at The Dome in Swakopmund.

The debate challenge saw learners from all over the country debate on relevant topics about Namibia’s maritime resources and associated industries.

The learners were competitive and each had their eyes on the prize however it was the Omusati Region

that walked away with first place, followed by the Oshana region in second place and the Kavango West Region in third place.

All winning teams were awarded with a trophy and each learner and teacher was rewarded with a Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.

Helvi Ndokosho, a teacher and debate coach from the Omusati region expressed her gratitude for this initiative arranged by the organisers as well as the sponsorship received.

“I hope that in the future more initiatives such as this one will be held for our learners to attend. I am also very proud of my team, we spent weeks practising for this competition so I am very proud to take the trophy back home to our region,” said Ndokosho.

The debate was supported by DebMarine Namibia, Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust, Namport, Cadillu Fishing, Namsov, Namibia Marine Resources (NMR), Seawork Fish Processors, Omankete, Mbashe Fishing, Pereira Seafoods, and ExxonMobil.

The General Assembly of the United Nations passed resolution 63/111 on 5th December 2008, officially recognising 8 June as World Ocean Day. Namibia being a signatory to the United Nations does recognise the significance of this day and therefore joins the global community in celebration of World Ocean Day.

The theme for 2022 is “Revitliastion: Collective Action for the Ocean” which focuses on the ocean’s role in sustaining life and livelihoods. Additionally, the role of Namibia’s President, HE, Dr Hage Geingob, as one of the 14 global leaders serving on the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, emphasises the importance that Namibia attaches to maintaining and adapting her marine economies to the future, to meet pressing and demanding challenges.