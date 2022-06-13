Ilke Platt to lead communications for Global Chamber of Business Leaders

Founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt, from 1 July will lead Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) Communications upon acceptance as the Director of Communications.

This comes as the first for Namibia, as the Chamber of Business Leaders boasts countries from all around the world as members.

GCBL is a coalition of governmental leaders, CEOs and executives, entrepreneurs, investors, business and industry leaders who share a common vision which is the sustainable well-being and growth of business in a disruptive and ever-evolving global economy.

Boasting close to twenty years in the Media space as well as serving on several prestigious boards, GCBL Chairman, Dejan Stancer stated that Platt’s ability to engage with various stakeholders in Namibia through the Office of the President in November last year with its Director of Global Chamber of Business Leaders Africa (GCBL) Shakemore ‘Shacky’ Timburwa, showed her ability to drive the narrative of GCBL on a global level.

“We were impressed with Platt’s strategic ability to communicate with all media houses including that of the highest office in the country to help synergize our partnership with various partners to drive our mission and vision. It was an easy decision to make based on her skills shown as well as credentials that suit the profile for this task to drive and lead communications within our organisation,” he said.

Timburwa added that Namibia has so many strategic partnerships and influence on all scales in industries especially in driving the conversation around the Green Energy which the world is focused on.

“My official visit to Namibia last year convinced my team that allowing Namibia to drive communication through Platt, came as the best option to also allow other African countries to customize its message from a place that has so many natural resources and communities that have power and impact to change the world,” he added.

Platt thanked the GCBL and ensured her commitment to not only showcase that Namibia can lead conversations but also be of influence in directing African stories which are more understandable to the rest of the communities from an authentic point of view.

Poiyah Media was approached late last year to provide public relations and communications services to the Director of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders Africa and ensured that media engagements were well executed.

“We are delighted that we surpassed the expectations and are now appointed as the Director of Communications for GCBL until the end of this year. It shows that service delivery is critical to maintaining relevance and preference even if it is in my private capacity. I look forward to this 6-month term with GCBL and look forward to other opportunities,” she concluded.