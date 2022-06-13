Donated funds from local bank to help feed 80 children at Hope Village

By Clifton Movirongo.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Bank Windhoek recently donated N$210,000 to Hope Village, to help alleviate hunger at the orphanage.

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, said the donated funds will be used as part of a food drive to help feed the 80 children permanently housed at Hope Village.

The handover took place during the Capricorn Foundation’s Changemaker initiative, a programme where, the Group and its entities’ employees – volunteer and offer their support and donate towards community initiatives.

The Bank’s Corporate Communication Practitioner, Samuel Linyondi, further explained that Hans was joined by 45 other Capricorn Group employees as changemakers, in donating over “90 blankets, and other essentials while lending a helping hand to upgrading the centre.”

He said: “Activities during the day included the painting of two baby rooms, a jungle gym as well as organising the rooms. The children were served hearty meals as changemakers interacted with them through play and various activities.”

Hope Village is located in Windhoek, in the informal settlement of Greenwell Matongo, and it is home to orphans, abandoned and vulnerable children infected and or affected with HIV/AIDS.

Linyondi added that the Village’s homes’ basic needs, including food, protection, and accommodation, are met in a secure environment surrounded by love and affection. “It accommodates children from as young as nine months old,” he added.

“Hans praised the staff of Hope Village for their dedication to support and care for vulnerable children and said it was an honour to spend some time with the children and that as a connector of positive change, Bank Windhoek will continue to assist the needs of the communities where it operates,” concluded Linyondi.