Virtual marathon winners Shaliaxwe and Amutoko receive over N$20,000 in development bonuses

Jeremia Shaliaxwe and Anna Amutoko winners of the Rössing Virtual marathon 2022 in March, received over N$20,000 in development bonuses from Rössing Uranium at a handover event last week.

As per custom, the winners also get a development bonus of N$ 20,000, in a form of gift vouchers from a local sports shop, OTB where they can buy sporting equipment and gears needed in their sporting life.

Speaking at the handover, Rössing’s manager Corporate Communication Daylight Ekandjo said, “we want to thank the two athletes for participating and also to congratulate you for your respective wins. “We hope to see you again in 2023. Hopefully not a virtual run,” she said.

On his part, Jeremia Shaliaxwe thanked Rössing Uranium for the bonus, noting that it has helped him a lot with buying his sports gear.

Shaliaxwe defended his title which he won during the 2021 marathon.

“Training gear is quite expensive and funding that from one’s pocket is not easy as you also have to concentrate on supplements and food, but now one part is already covered. Thank you Rössing Uranium,” he said.

Anna Amutoko, also thanked Rössing Uranium for their sponsorship, noting that virtual marathons are not easy as runners are entirely on their own.

Hosted again virtually, the marathon attracted more than 500 runners from across the country.