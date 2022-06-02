Maintain the joy in the hearts of children these holidays – MVA Fund

The MVA Fund has urged all motorists, community members, parents and guardians to maintain the joy in the hearts of all children, during the winter holidays starting on 10 June, by keeping them safe and creatively occupied during the holidays.

The Fund said motor vehicle crashes are among the leading causes of injuries and fatalities for children between the ages of zero to 14.

“The high road safety risks faced by children occur mostly at night, early mornings, especially, before and after school hours, during weekends, public holidays and school holidays as children are most likely to be playing outside in the streets,” said the Fund.

Statistics collated by the MVA Fund from 1 January to 31 May indicate that children aged 14 and younger accounted for 20% of total pedestrian-related fatalities while those between the age group of 15 to 35 accounted for 33%.

Additionally, an increase of more than 100% of fatalities was recorded for the age group of zero to 14 during the period under review compared to 2021, with the Khomas and Oshana Regions recording 29% and 21% respectively.