Drilling operation at Uis Mine produces lithium grades surpassing expectations – AfriTin

Local-based tin producer, AfriTin Mining believes that its Uis mine, in the Erongo Region, could host one of the largest lithium resources globally, an executive said this week.

This follows initial results from a Lithium and Tantalum Infill Drill Programme which produced lithium grades surpassing expectations, AfriTin Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Viljoen said in a statement.

“We are very pleased to announce these drilling results which have produced lithium grades surpassing our expectations and reinforce our belief that Uis is host to one of the largest lithium resources globally. While the V1/V2 pegmatite (igneous rock) displays impressive dimensions and is open-ended at depth, a multitude of surrounding pegmatites present significant upside potential,” he said.

As a former mining operation, Uis has been extensively drilled but historic assaying has focused solely on the tin with no regard for the lithium or tantalum in the deposit, he said.

“This programme will increase the confidence of the current lithium and tantalum estimates and is part of our strategy to bring these two commodities into production alongside our tin operation,” he said.

According to Viljoen, the assay results are for the first four holes drilled, with pegmatite intersected in all holes at depths and apparent widths as predicted by the geological model.

The programme comprises about 50 holes, with drilling for 27 holes having been completed thus far. (Xinhua).