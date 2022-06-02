National Olympic Committee and partners to promote upcoming 2024 Games

The Namibia National Olympic Committee has partnered with the Embassy of France and the Franco Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC) to also start a campaign in promoting the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as part of the Olympic Day celebrations.

Namibia, a member country of the International Olympic Committee will join 205 countries around the world in celebrating Olympic Day on Thursday, 23 June.

This year’s theme is “Together for a Peaceful World” #MoveForPeace .

The Olympic Day celebration will take place at the FNCC and will run from 18:00 to 21:00.

“We will present an exciting programme with Namibia’s first Olympic Medalist, Frank Fredericks as one of the guest speakers and other Olympians joining us,” a statement released this week said.

Furthermore, an exhibition to mark Namibia’s participation from 1992 to date will be on display courtesy of the FNCC.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Day celebrations will continue on Saturday, 25 June in Keetmanshoop. “Children from all walks of life will join in activities that are based on the three pillars of the Olympic Day which is move, learn and discover,” the statement concluded.