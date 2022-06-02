Select Page

Revenue Authority reminds employers to hand in all monthly employees tax forms

Posted by | Jun 9, 2022 |

Revenue Authority reminds employers to hand in all monthly employees tax forms

NamRA has urged all employers to monthly submit a declaration in a prescribed form when making a payment of tax deducted from the remuneration paid to employees, in terms of Schedule 2 (14 (2) to the Income Tax Act 1981 (Act No.24 of 1981).

Chief Strategic Communications and Support Engagements at NamRA, Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze reminded all employers who have not yet submitted all the monthly forms with details of their respective employees and tax deducted, to do so immediately as the due date has lapsed.

“The form is due for submission within 20 days after the end of the month during which tax was deducted from the remuneration of the employee,” added Ndorokaze.

He further stated that most importantly, employers are reminded that employees can only file their annual tax returns, due on 30 June, on the ITAS Portal once their respective Employers have submitted all the monthly forms to the NamRA.

“Details relating to amounts of tax deducted from each employee will thus be populated automatically on the account of each employee when the employers have fulfilled the obligation as articulated above,” explained Ndorokaze.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Govt earns a paltry N$162 million on Namdia’s N$2 billion diamond sales

Govt earns a paltry N$162 million on Namdia’s N$2 billion diamond sales

11 September 2020

Breweries warns public of survey scam

Breweries warns public of survey scam

6 January 2022

300 tonnes of rice arrive for food relief to communities affected by drought and windstorms

300 tonnes of rice arrive for food relief to communities affected by drought and windstorms

9 March 2022

Leaders on how to turn SADC into a beacon of shared prosperity

Leaders on how to turn SADC into a beacon of shared prosperity

24 September 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<