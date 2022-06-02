Select Page

Posted by | Jun 9, 2022 |

Cancer Association and partners launch 2022 Pink Drive series

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) this week launched the first in a series of ‘2022 Pink Drive events in support of women’s health and cancer awareness in partnership with B2Gold Namibia.

Various gala fundraisers will be hosted during September and October to fund CAN’s annual breast cancer and cervical cancer screening campaigns.

CAN Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen said the first event will be a garden tea party on 17 September from 09:00 at the Crocodile Ranch in Otjiwarongo with South African artist, Sonja Heroldt, with tickets going for N$350.

B2Gold Namibia Managing Director and Country Manager, Mark Dawe said according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an increase in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is evident in most developing countries and Namibia is no exception and cancer is one of the four major NCDs with cervical, breast and prostate cancer being amongst the top 5.

“At B2Gold, we continue to recognize that social responsibility is an integral component of business and our Corporate Social Investment (CSI) allows us to add value beyond the production of gold and we strive to create as many positive changes as many spheres as possible,” he added.

As partners for the upcoming event B2Gold donated N$10,000, Ce’st Ci Bon Hotel sponsored the accommodation for the CAN crew and artists, Trip Travel sponsored the return air tickets, and the Crocodile Farm will be hosting the event.

 

