King TD bags GWM Motors Haval endorsement deal

King TD also known as Martin Morocky, recently sealed yet another endorsement deal with GWM Motors Haval for the next six months.

At the signing ceremony this week, Pupkewitz GWM dealer principal, Bianca Weakley welcomed this initiative with open arms eluding, to the importance of partnerships with those with a great social influence.

“Times are changing and it is so important to be relevant with our customers in the digital world. King TD has safeguarded his brand and this was the best option to ensure that both brands live to its expectations,’ she added.

This is not the first endorsement for King TD but one of many including his recently signed partnership with Standard Bank Namibia.

“It is a huge responsibility to look for smart partnerships that can benefit both brands. I am still humbled that after two decades in the industry, my brand is still relevant and can be trusted with so many risks that still are prevalent no matter the safe keeping. I appreciate the belief and support by Haval Namibia for showing entrepreneurs such as myself, that brands can be a source of income with mutual benefits,” he added.

This partnership was facilitated by Poiyah Media which saw the potential of brand endorsement through its client Mshasho, who has sourced an agency to be deliberate in safeguarding an influential brand.

King TD will be endorsed monetarily and afforded the car to be used at public appearances during said period of endorsement.