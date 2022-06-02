MTC, NUST and Huawei ink agreement to promote research and technological innovation

Digital enabler MTC, Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), and HUAWEI on Thursday entered into a tripartite cooperation agreement, to promote research, innovation, technological and entrepreneurial excellence and internationalisation.

Additionally, the cooperation will focus on professional development; curriculum co-development; student placement for research and in-service training; Student excursions and field attachments to promote professional development and capacity building; funding; Technology R&D and Co-Creation; E-Learning enabled by 4IR technologies; Service Delivery and Commercialization; Cybersecurity, Cloud computing & Data Warehousing.

NUST Vice-Chancellor, Dr Erold Naomab expressed pride in the agreement reached, highlighting that the three entities will pull together resources to accelerate the objectives of the cooperation.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with MTC to Huawei, under the framework of the Smart Campus Initiative (SCI). As partners, we are all committed to pooling resources, expertise, and networks to improve competitiveness through trans-disciplinary research, co-creation and co-development, application and transfer of specialized knowledge and technology aligned with NUST’s signature programme,” he said.

“We are very fortunate to benefit through this partnership from the ICT Academy, a school-enterprise cooperation project that involves higher education institutions, to help build that talent ecosystem that meets industry requirements, providing high-quality candidates for industry development. NUST is dedicated to using technology responsibly in addressing the needs of this nation, through long-term sustainable solutions,” he added.

At the event, MTC’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo, emphasised the importance of 5G for the 4IR.

“As we embrace and drive research and innovation, we are pleased that as a country, we have completed an impactful 4IR Conference that kick-starts Namibia’s exciting journey on the 4th Industrial Revolution. It is important that a conducive policy framework is in place to stimulate participation rather than inhibiting it,” he said.

According to Ekandjo, it must be noted that 5G is a fundamental platform for the 4th Industrial Revolution because it is not just another G on the path of mobile technology evolution.

“5G combines greater data transfer speeds and heightened processing power to enable IoT connectivity on a massive scale. It will have a significant impact on every aspect of our digital lives. With 5G comes high data rates, reduced latency, energy savings, cost reductions and higher system changes,” he said.

Speaking at the event Huawei’s Managing Director, David Yu said one of their roles in this collaboration is not only to educate the students but also to train the staff.

“When teachers are digitally literate and trained to use ICT tools and platforms, it leads to higher-order thinking skills, providing creative options for students to express their understandings, and leaving students better prepared to deal with ongoing technological change in society and the workplace. We hope for a long-lasting relationship between NUST, MTC and Huawei. As giants in the industry, may we only continue to make positive contributions to the ICT industry,” he concluded.