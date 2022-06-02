Swakopmund to host Fistball action this weekend

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League third round will take place on Saturday, 11 June, at the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) grounds in Swakopmund.

The first matches will kick off at 8:00. With a lead of eight points over the competition, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) can secure its participation in the National League A playoffs early if they win yet another tournament.

CFC 1, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1), SFC 1 and SFC 2 will meet in Group A. Only two of the top three teams can qualify for the semi-finals. In the previous round, SKW 1 managed to assert themselves with a better ball difference in the group of death as second next to CFC 1.

With home turf advantage and a superb performance at the Indoor Classics tournament, SFC 1 will be up for the challenge. For SKW 1 and SFC 1, the pressure to qualify for the National League A playoffs is increasing. SKW 1 and SFC 1 are currently finding themselves in fourth and fifth place, respectively, and have fallen short of their expectations so far.

In Group B, CFC 2, CFC 3 and SKW 2 will compete for the top honours in the group. In an interesting turn of events, SKW 3 did not register for this match day. “This is unfortunate for the team from the capital because the strong third place in the table will not be defendable. Meanwhile, SKW 2 can seize the opportunity and possibly qualify for the semi-finals,” said the Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz.

The Under 16s will also battle it out in the Bank Windhoek Fistball League third round. SKW A and SFC A are only separated by a single point in the table. “An exciting championship race is guaranteed. It remains to be seen whether one of the youth teams can make a decisive difference,” said Minz.

The reserve teams of SFC and SKW, lagging in third and fourth place with six and one point respectively, will be the underdogs. SFC will provide an Under 13 team, while the guests from SKW will register two teams.