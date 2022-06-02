From selling good under a tree to proper stalls – Communities in Kavango West get markets to sell their products

Communities of Sikondo and Masivi in the Kavango West this week received markets constructed by the Kavango West Council.

Member of Parliament and Kapako Constituency Councillor, Johannes Karondo handed over the markets and reminded the communities of the Council’s commitment to improving the lives of inhabitants by creating market access infrastructure which will immensely impact their livelihood.

“The market at Sikondo comes as a relief to the horticulture farmers that have been trading under a tree next to the Sikondo Irrigation Scheme for years, while wood cavers alongside the Trans-Caprivi Highway received the Masivi market as a place for trading purposed,” he added.

He, therefore, urged the communities to take care of the facilities to allow for budgetary allocation to other developmental Projects in their interest.