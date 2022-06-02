Select Page

From selling good under a tree to proper stalls – Communities in Kavango West get markets to sell their products

Communities of Sikondo and Masivi in the Kavango West this week received markets constructed by the Kavango West Council.

Member of Parliament and Kapako Constituency Councillor, Johannes Karondo handed over the markets and reminded the communities of the Council’s commitment to improving the lives of inhabitants by creating market access infrastructure which will immensely impact their livelihood.

“The market at Sikondo comes as a relief to the horticulture farmers that have been trading under a tree next to the Sikondo Irrigation Scheme for years, while wood cavers alongside the Trans-Caprivi Highway received the Masivi market as a place for trading purposed,” he added.

He, therefore, urged the communities to take care of the facilities to allow for budgetary allocation to other developmental Projects in their interest.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

