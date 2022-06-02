Government in the midst of finalising the Cyber Crime Bill and consolidated National ICT Policy

By Clifton Movirongo.

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology (MICT), Peya Mushelenga confirmed that the government is in the process of finalising the Cyber Crime Bill and the consolidated National ICT Policy as well as amendments to the Communications Act.

Mushelenga revealed this while delivering a keynote address at the inaugural Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Expo Opening and Cocktail Reception on Tuesday, adding that the reason behind this is the fact that technological advancement brings threats of evolving sophisticated crime in the cyberspace.

“The Cyber Security National Cyber Security Strategy and Awareness Raising Plan has been approved by Cabinet and is already being implemented. Plans are underway for the establishment of the National Cyber Security Incidence Response Team. The drafting of the Data Protection Bill is at an advanced stage and will be tabled in Parliament once it has been finalised.” said Mushelenga.

He pointed out that evolving technological advancements mean emerging opportunities and challenges. “These complexities require that a regulatory framework should be developed to accommodate the unfolding developments that the 4IR generates,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the 4IR Task Force, Mushelenga noted that the 4IR revolution aims to increase earnings and improve the standard of living.

He added, “Scholars of Computer Science submit that: Transportation and communication costs will drop, logistics and global supply chains will become more effective, and the cost of trade will diminish, all of which will open new markets and drive economic growth.”

Similarly, he said scholars of Health and Medical Science posit that in the world of emerging diseases and pandemics, 4IR also targets the advancement of personalised medicine that will enable the diagnosis of deposition to particular diseases.

On the contrary, he also admitted it is true that while Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Manufacturing may cause job losses, knowledge has become a crucial tool.

“Diversified education with a change-oriented curriculum should therefore be provided to address the emerging new realities. The failure to equip young people with the skills they need to compete in this era, will only exacerbate inequalities and reverse the gains we have made,” Mushelenga concluded.