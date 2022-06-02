Namibia moves up 8 spots in Global Startup Ecosystem Index

Namibia has moved up 8 spots in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2022 according to the Startup Ecosystem Report generated from the StartupBlink website.

After joining the Global Startup Index in 2021, Namibia continued its growth trajectory this year, improving this year, improving its position by 8 spots to rank 91st.

Startup Namibia said Namibia is ranked 2nd in Southern Africa and 11th in Africa, two positions higher than in 2021.

“Windhoek ranks 700th after improving a massive 156 spots and is the only ranked City in the country to break into the top 700 and regionally, Windhoek is ranked 5th in Southern Africa and 22nd in Africa up 3 positions,” added Startup Namibia.

Summing it all up Startup Namibia emphasised that the startup scene in Namibia is still in its very early stages, but its seed activity provides promise for the future.

StartupBlink works closely on the development of startup ecosystems with their clients, such as the UNAIDS, the World Bank Group, and more than 70 economic development corporations, municipalities, and global organizations. They provide these organisations with mapping tools, promotion activities and policy advising.

StartupBlink’s data on more than 1000 cities and 100 countries across the world, coupled with the results of their ranking research, are published in the annual Startup Ecosystem Report. They host a large global community of entrepreneurs and ecosystem stakeholders, including dozens of meet up communities.