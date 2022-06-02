Oranjemund Council, Namdeb unlock the impasse on the sale of properties

The Oranjemund Town Council (OTC) and Namdeb Diamond Corporation this week have jointly unlocked the impasse on the sale of properties in Oranjemund, following the inking of a settlement agreement.

In a statement on Wednesday, both parties said the move will ensure a smooth transition toward social progression and the future sustainability for Oranjemund.

Oranjemund Mayor, His Worship Cllr. Elias Kasemba said that Council remains committed to delivering excellent municipal services to residents and is looking forward to fulfilling its mission to deliver inclusive services whilst cultivating citizenry participation for a sustainable and prosperous

future.

Kasemba highlighted that this milestone contributes immensely to the normalization of the town and further said, “Oranjemund has potential for exciting investment opportunities and home ownership is key to creating a sustainable future!”

Namdeb CEO, Riaan Burger, confirmed that the sale of properties in Oranjemund is a key component to the future success of the town.

“Namdeb’ s extended Life-of-Mine until 2042 increases the opportunity for the successful economic transformation of Oranjemund and the public ownership of properties is a critical success factor for the future of the town,” he added.

Since the proclamation of Oranjemund in 2012, Oranjemund Town Council and Namdeb established a Town Transformation team, and have worked closely with the wider community of the town to develop the Oranjemund Town Transformation Strategy and Plan.

The strategy is aimed at the transformation of Oranjemund into a normal sustainable town by 2030 with the focus areas being Transfer (the transfer of the municipal services and infrastructure to the OTC and normalizing private property ownership), Transition (normalizing healthcare and education in town), and Transform (the economic diversification of the economy of the town to become sustainable beyond mining.