16 local young leaders embark on the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship journey in the U.S

By Clifton Movirongo.

Sixteen selected local young leaders that were selected to participate in the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, due to take part in Washington, D.C, departed this week the U.S. Embassy in Namibia announced.

According to the U.S. Embassy’s acting spokesperson, Parry Stamp as part of the programme, each Mandela Washington Fellow will take part in a six-week academic and leadership institute at a U.S. college or university in one of three tracks: business and entrepreneurship, civic leadership, or public management.

“Following the academic component of the fellowship, all the fellows will converge in Washington, D.C., for a three-day summit. During this event, fellows take part in networking and panel discussions with prominent U.S. leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors,” added Stamp.

The select group who are leaders in their professions and communities will remain in the U.S. to participate in an additional six-week professional development experience with U.S. non-governmental organizations, private companies, and governmental agencies related to their professional interests and goals.

“Upon returning to Namibia, fellows will continue to build the skills they have developed during their time in the United States through support from U.S. embassies, Regional Leadership Centres, the YALI Network, and customized programming from affiliated partners,” Stamp added.

Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and embodies the U.S. commitment to investing in the future of Africa.

YALI was created in 2010 and supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Africa. Since 2014, nearly 5,100 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

“These inspiring young people share a common dream. A dream of contributing to Namibia’s continued development, alleviating poverty, and creating new opportunities for their country. These are dreams that the American people share and dream the United States Government is proud to support,” U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Long said in a statement, adding that the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is not just the name of a programme, it is the continuation of Nelson Mandela’s legacy of leadership, peace, and service.

Meanwhile, additionally, four fellows from the 2021 cohort who participated in their programmes virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic will also visit the U.S. to participate in in-person Alumni Enrichment Institutes.