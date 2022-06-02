Select Page

Companies ride to work in commemoration of Cycle to Work Day

A group of Ohlthaver and List Centre employees joined other companies and rode bikes to work last week  Friday 3 June, to mark Cycle to Work Day as part of the World Bicycle Day, in collaboration with the Namibian Road Safety Forum, the Namibia Cycling Federation.

The day aimed to encourage people to commute to their workplace by bicycle and create an awareness of the benefits of cycling as a healthy, efficient, convenient, low-cost means of transport that contributes to a reduction in the major problems of city traffic congestion and pollution.

The Namibian Road Safety Forum in a statement said that the Cycle to Work Ride commenced at 07:30 at the Maerua Super Spar.

“Cyclist rode with a traffic police escort from Mareua Super Spar onto Jan Jonker Road, to Independence Avenue up to the Katutura Central roundabout and returned via Robert Mugabe Avenue to Maerua Mall, which is a total of 15km,” added the Forum.

The Forum rewarded the organisations with the highest percentage of employees and executives that cycled to work on the day.

 

