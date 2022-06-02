Brand Africa local edition showcases Namibia’s most popular brands

African brands are on the rebound following five years of decline as measured by their popularity with African consumers. Uniquely Namibian brands showed a similar trend when seven of the leading local brands were named recently as Namibia’s most-admired brands.

Namibia’s best brands were revealed at the local celebration of the Brand Africa awards in partnership with advertising agency, TBWA Paragon. The popularity of brands were adjudicated in seven categories ranging from telecommunications to beverages.

In the consumer category, Namib Mills took the honours with Nammilk and Windhoek Lager winning the categories Non-alcoholic Beverages and Alcoholic Beverages respectively.

On the financial spread, Bank Windhoek came out tops while the NBC was voted best in media. Among the clothing brands, Mshasho was number one.

Finally, the winner of the telecommunications category, MTC, was also overall Namibia’s most-admired super brand.

The local awards follow the global release of the 12th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2022 rankings of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa, unveiled on Africa Day, 25 May, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Africa’s most popular brands, irrespective of origin, are Nike, Nigeria’s GT Bank, South Africa’s Dstv and MTN, Dangote, Germany’s Adidas and financial giant, FirstRand.

Brands Africa also recognised the contributions of three leading business personalities by the name of Tim Ekandjo, Lazarus Jacobs and James Mnyupe.

The full Brand Africa rankings can be viewed at www.brand.africa .