Windhoek city fathers hand out land occupation certificates in the Havana-Moses Garoeb Constituency

Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Sade Gawanas handed over a total of 1120 certificates of land occupation on 4 June, to the Partick Iyambo and Gabes Shihepo areas in Havana-Moses Garoeb Constituency.

The municipal authority said the certificates of land occupation ensure the registration of the informal structure and acknowledgement of occupation of the piece of land occupied.

“The residents will sign a lease agreement for the piece of land they are occupying and in total, approximately 80,000 certificates of land occupation will be issued to targeted informal settlement areas,” added the City.

This initiative is part of the City of Windhoek Municipal Council’s decision to formalise the informal settlements and to be able to deliver more services in a coordinated manner.