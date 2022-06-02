Select Page

Windhoek city fathers hand out land occupation certificates in the Havana-Moses Garoeb Constituency

Posted by | Jun 7, 2022 |

Windhoek city fathers hand out land occupation certificates in the Havana-Moses Garoeb Constituency

Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Sade Gawanas handed over a total of 1120 certificates of land occupation on 4 June, to the Partick Iyambo and Gabes Shihepo areas in Havana-Moses Garoeb Constituency.

The municipal authority said the certificates of land occupation ensure the registration of the informal structure and acknowledgement of occupation of the piece of land occupied.

“The residents will sign a lease agreement for the piece of land they are occupying and in total, approximately 80,000 certificates of land occupation will be issued to targeted informal settlement areas,” added the City.

This initiative is part of the City of Windhoek Municipal Council’s decision to formalise the informal settlements and to be able to deliver more services in a coordinated manner.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Initiative helps with the education of ophans and vulnerable children

Initiative helps with the education of ophans and vulnerable children

25 August 2017

2500 walkers walk for Bible distribution

2500 walkers walk for Bible distribution

13 November 2015

Bank Windhoek tackles growing hunger nationwide

Bank Windhoek tackles growing hunger nationwide

27 January 2021

The Zahara party comes to town

The Zahara party comes to town

27 April 2012

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<