MTC bags ‘most admired award’ for third year running

For the third year running, digital enabler, MTC was named the Most Admired Brand at the Brand Africa award ceremony held Monday night in Windhoek.

The telco also bagged the Most Admired telecommunications brand category, and Most Admired Namibian Brand.

“As leaders of this Namibian household name (MTC), our stance has always been to humanise the brand so that it is relatable,” MTC’s Managing Director, Dr Licky Erastus said while accepting the accolades on behalf of the 081Nation.

“And we have achieved this through being customer-centric – creating products and solutions that speak to people’s needs, and having a Corporate Social Investment drive that attends and gives remedy to several societal issues that affect our people,” he added.

Meanwhile, at the same award ceremony, MTC Chief Human Capital, Corporate and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo was honoured with Africa Brand Leadership Excellence Award 2022.

This recognition award is conferred to an individual who possesses excellent leadership traits, and throughout his/her career, helps build a strong brand (s).

“In leadership, one has to build oneself first to become successful. Thereafter, it is about building and growing others. It is about making a positive difference in serving the interest of those who entrust you with leadership. In light of branding, it is more than just a logo. It is about the people and the culture that you build, and living up to the promise that you make to the people,” he said.

Established in 2010, Brand Africa is an intergenerational movement to inspire a brand-led African Renaissance to drive Africa’s competitiveness, connect Africa and create a positive image of the continent.