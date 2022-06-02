Franco Namibia to host third song night on Wednesday

The Franco Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC) is gearing up for its third Song Night Sessions (SNS) on 8 June from 18:00 to 18:30, with tickets going for N$50 at the door and N$25 for students and alumni of the FNCC.

The third session will feature, Vocalfront, a young local singer, who qualifies as an RMB Song Night alumni through his feature at Drag Night Namibia.

“This performer will blow his audience away with his vocal prowess. Vocalfront loves performing classical, country and operatic music as well as soulful song,” added the FNCC.

Furthermore, he has performed at weddings, graduations and various events and he aims to spread love to everyone through the art of singing.

Vocalfront said being able to spread joy while doing what he loves is all he could ever ask for. “I wish for the industry to open up to more diverse genres such as classical music,” he added.