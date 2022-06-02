SADC Ministers to review progress on the implementation of gender and development programmes in the region

The Ministers Responsible for Gender and Women’s Affairs from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States will be in Lilongwe, Malawi on 10 June, to review progress on the implementation of the gender and development programmes in the region.

The Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare of the Republic of Malawi, Patricia Kaliati, will chair the meeting in her capacity as the Chairperson for SADC Ministers Responsible for Gender and Women’s Affairs.

The ministers will track the progress in the implementation of the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, through the review of the 2022 SADC Gender and Development Monitor on Women in Politics and Decision-making, focussing specifically on Article 12 on Representation, Article 13 on Participation, and Article 5 on Special Measures of the Protocol.

As part of implementing the SADC Regional Multi-dimensional Women Economic Empowerment Programme (RMD-WEEP) 2020-2030, the Ministers will review the progress of the SADC Industrialisation and Women’s Economic Empowerment Project (IWEE Project), a project aimed at increasing women-owned businesses’ and female entrepreneurs’ participation in value addition for selected sectors and regional value chains (RVCs).

In addition, the Ministers will review the implementation of the SADC Strategy and Framework of Action for Addressing Gender-based Violence (GBV), including the assessment of the status of GBV in the SADC Region.

The Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Gender and Women’s Affairs will be preceded by the Meeting of SADC Senior Officials for Gender and Women’s Affairs from 7 to 8 June.