NAMCOR boss bags Executive of The Year award from local magazine

The Managing Director of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) Immanuel Mulunga, this week was honoured with an award and certificate of Excellence after being voted Namibia’s Executive of The Year for the year 2021 by the Executive Magazine’s readers.

Presenting the award at a brief ceremony held at NAMCOR’s headquarters in Windhoek, the Executive Magazine’s Managing Editor, Penda Jonas Hashoongo, wished Mulunga continued success in the demonstration of exemplary leadership.

“We are presenting to you the award for the top executive of the year 2021 on behalf of our readers. Allow us to congratulate you on the recognition and to express our hope that you will continue to serve as an ambassador for corporate governance excellence in Namibia,” he said.

Receiving the award, Mulunga thanked the voters for the recognition.

“I’m really honoured by this award. Thank you very much for the recognition. I’ll definitely do my best to be an example to others. It’s good to be associated with The Executive Magazine,” he said.

Mulunga becomes the second winner of the award, succeeding Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Licky Erastus, who won the award for the year 2020.

Other executives to be presented Certificates of Excellence include Roads Authority (RA) CEO, Mr Conrad Lutombi and Namibia Trade Forum (NTF) CEO, Mrs Stacey Pinto, who finished second and third respectively in the online voting process held between June and October 2021.