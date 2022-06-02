Public enterprises honoured at awards ceremony in Oranjemund

Nampower was named the Best Performing public enterprise at the annual Public Enterprises awards while Simpson Haulofa received the best Chief Executive accolade.

Chairperson of the Public Enterprise CEOs’ Forum, Immanuel Mulunga, said the forum announced the winners of the Public Enterprise awards at a function held in Oranjemund after the forum’s 7th Annual General Meeting.

Mulunga said the awards put the spotlight on public enterprise performance and their roles as economic catalysts for national development.

Of all the public enterprises, only Nampower, the Road Fund Administration and Namport managed to scoop two awards each.

Award criteria included Corporate Governance and Compliance, Corporate Social Responsibility, Public Image, Performance, Improvement and Best Chief Executive.

The Public Enterprises CEOs’ Forum is a non-profit association serving as a networking platform for public enterprises.