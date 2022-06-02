UHT milk production moves back to Namibia Dairies’ Avis factory

A significant improvement in the local production of milk has prompted local dairy manufacturer, Namibia Dairies to move its UHT lines back to the Avis factory on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Following a combination of factors, Namibia Dairies had to move production of its full cream and low fat UHT milk to a South African facility to be able to continue these products to the Namibian market.

Managing Director Leonie Prinsloo said the move to outsource the production of UHT milk to South Africa was the result of shortages in Namibia from local dairy farmers. This followed the devastating drought in 2019 and the severe impact of lockdowns in 2020.

However, local conditions changed for the good with two good rain seasons back to back and dairy farmers are again able to supply Namibia Dairies with the quota of raw milk the factory needs to produce UHT products. Namibia Dairies is also supplied by its own production unit, the !Aimab Superfarm at Hardap.

Namibia Dairies, including the !Aimab Superfarm, is one of Namibia’s biggest dairy producers. “As a result of the good rains and increased raw milk supply locally, we are excited to bring our UHT products home again. Consumers should note that in line with this move, the current brick packaging will be phased out and the Prisma packaging reintroduced,” said Prinsloo.

“We thank our loyal customers who have stood by our brands through these challenging times and we want to assure you that we continue to keep your best interests, through our emphasis on quality throughout the supply chain, and the interests of our farmers and dairy community at heart,” she said.