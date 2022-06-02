Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 06 June 2022

Posted by | Jun 6, 2022 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 06 June 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfer from Omatako Dam to Von Bach Dam took place.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Weather 25 September 2015

Weather 25 September 2015

25 September 2015

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 26 May Five-day outlook to Wednesday 31 May

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 26 May Five-day outlook to Wednesday 31 May

26 May 2017

Namwater dam bulletin update on Thursday 31 December 2020 – small gains in Swakoppoort and Oanob, Hardap steady

Namwater dam bulletin update on Thursday 31 December 2020 – small gains in Swakoppoort and Oanob, Hardap steady

31 December 2020

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 18 August 2021

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 18 August 2021

13 August 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<