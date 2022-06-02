Select Page

Jun 6, 2022

Changesmakers ensure that the Hope Village community is snug and warm during winter nights

Forty-five Capricorn Group employees, in their role as Changemakers recently donated over 90 blankets, 100 socks, beanies, scarves, gloves, toiletries and nappies, to over 70 children and caretakers at the Hope Village in the Goreangab community.

Bank Windhoek Managing Director, Baronice Hans and members of her Executive Management Team joined the Changemakers to show their support to the Hope Village, as they also lent a helping hand to the upgrading of the centre.

The group of Changemakers painted two baby rooms, and a jungle gym organised and tidied rooms, and served hearty meals whilst interacting with some of the children residing at the centre.

It was a day filled with much fun and laughter, as Changemakers painted away and shared special moments with the children at the centre through a variety of activities and games. Before the outreach at Hope Village, Capricorn Group employees donated blankets, socks, beanies, gloves and nappies, as part of the Group’s internal Changemaker Winter Drive.

“We are happy that every singly child at Hope Village has received a new blanket for the winter, amongst other things, and it’s all thanks to the generosity of our employees. We are proud to provide opportunities for our employees to be changemakers in the community and to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate.” Marlize Horn, Group Executive, Brand & Corporate Affairs of Capricorn Group.

Hope Village, located in Goreangab, Katutura, is a loving and caring home for orphans, vulnerable, abandoned and children infected and/or affected with HIV/Aids.

In Hope Village homes, basic needs including food, protection and accommodation are met in a secure environment surrounded by love and affection. Hope Village accommodates 80 children from the ages of 9 months old to 27 years old.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

