Coca-Cola Beverages Africa unveils new locally produced fruit juice

By Clifton Movirongo.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) Namibia announced last week that it will be launching its new locally produced juice brand, Cappy Delight, a 10% fruit juice with a variety of flavours.

Cappy Delight will come in a range of flavours which include guava, mango and tropical flavour, available in 500ml and 1,25Lpolyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. The beverage company maintains that the PET bottles will create the perfect on-the-go family sharing breakfast occasion at home.

“It is becoming an increasing priority for us to be innovative and increase our portfolio of beverages in the market to include categories that do not currently exist,” Pottie De Bruyn, general manager of CCBA Namibia, said in a statement.

According to the company, the Cappy Delight will soon be made available in the country, as the production will occur locally at their Windhoek bottling plant.

Company spokesperson, Enid Johr, emphasised that CCBA’s African track extends across South Africa, Namibia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, the islands of Comoros and Mayotte, Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho.

CCBA in Namibia also recently signed an investment agreement with Namibia Polymer Recycler (NPR) to set up a PET flaking plant in Okahandja. With this investment, NPR will see an expansion in plastic recycling to more than 400 tonnes per month, from the previous monthly recycles of up to 200 tonnes.

The Coca-Cola Company recently introduced its new ‘World Without Waste’ global packaging vision to collect and recycle every bottle or can sold by 2030.

“We are very proud of the partnership that we have built over the years with the Plastic Packaging Group, partnerships are a more important element of this ambition, and today we are moving closer to our target,” De Bruyn stated.

Meanwhile, De Bruyn noted that the world has a packaging problem and that is CCBA Namibia’s responsibility to recognize and help solve it.