Namport records a 6% cargo increase amid global challenges

Namibia’s Port Authority (Namport) said the total year on year cargo handled amounted to 6.5 million tons, indicating an increase of 6%, amid challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, global container shortage and blank sailings.

This was confirmed by Namport CEO, Andrew Kanime in a Namport bulletin released last week Friday, where he also highlighted that vessel visits also increased by 289 vessels or 22%.

“The increase in vessel calls was predominantly due to an increase in petroleum vessels, Namibian and foreign fishing vessels, foreign tugs as well as research vessels,” Kanime added.

The Ports Authority also announced that Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) handled amounted to 168,278 of which, 61,106 TEUs or 36% were exported.

“A further 69,467 TEUs or 41 % were imported and 37,705 TEUs or 22% were transshipments. TEUs increased by 12,298 or 8%, year on year,” he added.

Kanime said this increase was mainly due to increased containerized commodities such as copper, charcoal, frozen fish, marble, frozen poultry, sugar, chemicals, scrap steel and wooden products.

Meanwhile, Namport further indicated that bulk and breakbulk volumes handled amounted to 4.4 million, of which, 1.8 million tonnes or 40% were exports, 2.6 million tonnes or 59% imported, and 34,709 tonnes or 1% were transshipped.

“The volume performance is certainly commendable given the tough operating environment that characterized the financial year that was,” he commented.

Kanime said according to the statistics, major commodities exported from SADC countries through Namibia are currently copper, manganese ore, and wooden products (Timber), while, major commodities imported to Namibia destined to SADC Countries are frozen poultry, vehicles, machinery, spare parts, tyres, chemicals for mining use, electrical goods and electrical equipment.