Living in harmony with nature is the only choice we have and there is no other choice says EIF boss

“Living in harmony with nature is the only choice we have and there is no other choice,” Chief Executive of the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), Benedict Libanda, echoed as the country joined the rest of the World in commemorating World Environment Day on 5 June.

“On this day, let’s be reminded that we have only one Earth and that nature is at the heart of development and a strong enabler for achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals and we must all we can to protect it and live sustainably because when you take care of nature it takes care of you,” he added.

Libanda in his speech said there is a need to scale up efforts and partnerships for promoting nature-based solutions and climate action for the benefit of all Namibians.

“Nature and climate action are opportunities for economic growth and social development. The potential for green jobs exists and we must as a nation diversify our range of financial options to support the development agenda, including through innovative and green finance and catalyse innovation and lead to a positive impact on sustainability by changing the way we produce and consume, and more broadly interact with nature and its resources,” he added.

According to Libanda, man has the fundamental right to freedom, equality and adequate conditions of life, in an environment of a quality that permits a life of dignity and wellbeing, and he bears a solemn responsibility to protect and improve the environment for present and future generations.

Meanwhile, Libanda said it is key to scale up efforts to sensitise and empower citizens to act and make smart choices.