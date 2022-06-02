Broek Parade – N$10 million worth of trousers and breeches imported from South Africa in April

By Clifton Movirongo.

The country imported cotton trousers and breeches valued at N$10 million mostly sourced from South Africa, according to the trade statistics figures for April released by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Thursday.

“Analysis for the commodity of the month for April 2022 focused on the importation of trousers and breeches (cotton),” Statistician-General and CEO, Alex Shimuafeni said in a statement.

According to Shimuafeni, Namibia’s trade composition by partners showed that South Africa emerged as Namibia’s largest market for exports whereas Botswana came in the second position as the largest source market for the country.

Meanwhile, Shimuafeni substantiated that the country’s trade deficit worsened to N$3.3 billion from the revised deficit of N$619 million recorded in March 2022 and far worse from a surplus of N$365 million witnessed in April 2021.

In April 2022 only, re-exports decreased by 42.1% on a month-on-month basis and a decrease of 10.7 % year-on-year. The re-exports basket mainly consisted of precious stones (diamonds), which accounted for 26.8%, petroleum oils with a share of 12.1%, copper blisters with a share of 10.5 % and printed matter accounting for 5.9%. This was contained in the latest trade statistics bulletin compiled by the NSA.

“The month of April 2022, saw Namibia’s total merchandise trade amounting to N$14.4 billion, a decrease of 20.3% when compared to N$18 billion recorded in March 2022 and an increase of 13% when compared to N$12.7 billion recorded in April 2021,” he concluded.