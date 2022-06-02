‘Goodbye discouraging learning environment’ – Onaushe Combined School welcomes new classroom blocks courtesy of MTC Rural Schools Project

Pupils of Onaushe Combined School in Uuvudhiya constituency, Oshana region on Friday welcomed a new block of four classrooms and a storeroom courtesy of the MTC Rural Schools Project.

Built at the cost of over N$800,000, and donated in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the classrooms will ensure that learners at the school are taught in a conducive environment.

The school is the latest beneficiary of the MTC Rural School Project – a national Corporate Social Investment initiative launched in 2020 and driven to answer to the call of dilapidated schools that lack decent structures or have none.

For the year under review, Onaushe Combined School alongside Aussenkher Primary School in !Kharas region is this year’s selected beneficiaries of new blocks of classrooms constructed at a sum of N$ 1.6 million using local contractors from regions, to support the local construction industry.

To date, the project has supported schools in Kunene, Kavango West, Otjozondjupa, Oshana, and !Karas region, at a sum of 6, 4 million, respectively.

Through the “Friends of Education Initiative”, schools needing help are identified by the Ministry through the initiative and a pre-selection is done – upon which MTC selects from the list provided by the Ministry. MTC can only assist two schools per region per calendar year.

Oshana Governor, Elia Irimari, receiving the classroom blocks, highlighted “It’s a well-known stance that education in its superiority is a catalyst that drives development. Hence, the government shall never be nonchalant about investing in it.

“The Oshana region, just like many other regions in our country, is facing a challenge of either dilapidated or inadequate classrooms. Getting taught in a conducive environment is one of the key contributors to learners performing well and achieving good grades. Generally, it is destructive and counter-productive for both learners and teachers, when teaching and learning are done under a tree or building that is almost collapsing,” expressed Irimari, while applauding MTC for the investment.

While advising learners to take education seriously, MTC Chief Human Capital, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Officer Tim Ekandjo said “With this project, MTC is purposefully driven with a sole mandate to complement the government’s effort in providing proper school facilities.”

“Every Namibian child deserves to be educationally groomed and developed in a decent and encouraging classroom, for these are the future leaders of this country. We, therefore, remain intentional in our contribution to ensuring that we assist the education ministry in providing quality school facilities for a Namibian child,” Ekandjo added.

Meanwhile, Oshana Education Director, Ms Hileni Amukana commended MTC for its commitment to supporting various social causes in the country and called on other friends of education to join hands in making sure that, overall, the Namibia education standard is elevated to the desired standard.