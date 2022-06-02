Select Page

Posted by | Jun 3, 2022 |

Come and dance with OYO

The Ometja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) is inviting the public to their upcoming event ‘Dance with us’, a Dance Worship with easy steps to adapt for all ages.

The workshop will take place on 18 June from 14:00 at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre and only 50 people spots are available due to social distancing. To book, email [email protected]

“Come and dance the winter away, so come dance and move with OYO all levels are welcome, and lots of fun will be had,” added OYO.

OYO is a Namibian Trust aiming to create social awareness among young people by using arts to create this social awareness.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

