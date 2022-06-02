Come and dance with OYO

The Ometja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) is inviting the public to their upcoming event ‘Dance with us’, a Dance Worship with easy steps to adapt for all ages.

The workshop will take place on 18 June from 14:00 at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre and only 50 people spots are available due to social distancing. To book, email [email protected]

“Come and dance the winter away, so come dance and move with OYO all levels are welcome, and lots of fun will be had,” added OYO.

OYO is a Namibian Trust aiming to create social awareness among young people by using arts to create this social awareness.