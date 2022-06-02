Select Page

African Championship get hefty boost from diamond marketer

The NAMDIA Foundation handed over N$400,000 to Athletics Namibia (AN) for the team’s participation in the upcoming 2022 African Championship.

The Championships will be taking place in Mauritius from 8 to 12 June.

NAMDIA said they kick-started their sports pillar with the sponsorship of middle-distance athlete David Dam for his participation at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Continental Tour where he secured 3rdplace and achieved his personal best time.

“We have been intensely committed to ploughing back into the community, not only through their mandate of price discovery but in proactively participating in tangible projects that have a positive and direct impact on Namibians,” they added.

NAMDIAsaid the establishment and existence of the Foundation demonstrate their long term dedication to their philanthropic aspirations.

(l-r)Team Coach Henk Botha, President of Athletics Namibia Erwin Naimhwaka, Chief Executive Officer of NAMDIA Kennedy Hamutenya, Chairman of NAMDIA Board of Directors Bryan Eiseb, Minister of Youth, Sport and National Service Agnes Tjongarero and Patron of Athletics Namibia Ebson Uanguta.

 

