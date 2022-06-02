Trade activities improve year on year in April

Trade activities went up in April 2022 when compared to the same month of 2021, the country’s statistics agency (NSA) said Thursday.

Cumulative total trade (import and export) for the month of April 2022 stood at N$14.4 billion a noticeable 13% increase from N$412.7 billion Namibia dollars witnessed in April 2021, NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said in the latest trade statistics released Thursday.

According to Shimuafeni, Namibia’s trade composition by partners showed that South Africa emerged as Namibia’s largest market for exports whereas Botswana came in the second position as the largest source market for the country.

“The composition of the export basket for April 2022 was mainly comprised of minerals such as precious stones (diamonds), uranium as well as non-monetary gold. Fish continued to be the only non-mineral commodity within the top five products exported,” he added.

On the other hand, Shimuafeni said that the import basket was mainly comprised of petroleum oils, Inorganic chemical elements, sulphur and unroasted iron pyrites as well as motor vehicles for the transportation of goods.