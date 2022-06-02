Select Page

Film Commission embarks on hunt for two local films to submit at the Helsinki Film Festival

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) is looking for two local feature films to submit to the 35th Helsinki International Film Festival taking place between 15 to 25 September.

The Commission in a statement last week said they are looking for locally produced films, films that are not older than two years, films themed around, love and anarchy or any diverse themes, films that comply with the International Screening Standards, films that are in DCP format or 35 mm film print.

“Should you have such a film, kindly forward your EPK synopsis and trailer to [email protected] or 061 381 900 and the closing date for application is 17 June,” added the commission.

Meanwhile, the Commission stated that there is no festival attendance funding available by either the NFC or Festival at this stage should the film be selected.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

