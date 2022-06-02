Statistics collected by the MVA Fund show that the Erongo Region accounts for 10% of the crashes on average annually, with injuries and fatalities accounting for 9% and 7%, the Erongo Regional Governor, Neville Andre Itope highlighted at the recently concluded MVA Fund Case Management Conference in Swakopmund.

The MVA Fund hosted the two day Conference from 30 to 31 May, which is held on a rational basis by the four SADC Sister Funds from Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Eswatini.

“The Conference served as a benchmarking platform for the Funds to share regional and international trends and standards on the techniques in rehabilitation and general Case Management and the theme for this year was ‘Resilience and Reinvention in Overcoming Hardships – Motivational Stories and Techniques in Rehabilitation’,” added the Fund.

Case management according to the MVA Fund occurs from the moment a person involved in a motor vehicle crash is admitted to the hospital and includes aspects such as hospital management, rehabilitation management and life enhancement until the person is reintegrated back into either the community, work or school. The Fund works with its claimants to ensure they return to life in a position as close as possible to how they lived before the crash.

In his opening address, Itope also noted that the Erongo Region was among the six high crash regions in Namibia with a high risk of fatalities and serious injuries.

“Because the Erongo Region is a tourist destination for local and international visitors alike, the volume of vehicles on our roads is very high thus increasing the risk of road crashes,” emphasised Itope.

Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku said the core objectives of this year’s conference was to share information on the latest Case Management technique and practices, identify strategies required to better coordinate and strengthen cooperation amongst key stakeholders to ensure standardization of Case Management approaches as well as to refine the customer-centric approach to Case Management.

“During the conference, we as Sister Funds shared experiences and crafted new strategies for improved case management practices which will naturally lead to improved service delivery for our clients and the trends and techniques of yesterday are already outdated, it is thus imperative for us as Sister Funds and relevant stakeholders to come together and learn the latest regional and international trends for the benefits of the clients we serve,” she added.

The next Case Management Conference will be hosted by the Road Accident Fund of South Africa.