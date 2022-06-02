Select Page

Maiden strategic plan to develop, foster and promote women’s football launched

Jun 2, 2022

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Wednesday launched its first-ever strategic plan for women’s football in the country.

The plan seeks to carve a new path for the development of women’s football in the country, the chairman of the FIFA Normalization Committee of the NFA, Bisey Uirab said in a statement at the launch.

“The all-encompassing strategy for women’s football follows the launch of the strategic plan for the youth programme, Galz & Goals, in 2018. It will serve as a guide for the NFA and the stakeholders in women’s football, on how to develop women’s football through five pillars in the next four years,” he added.

Furthermore, he said, the strategic plan will also provide a road map for the vision to grow women’s football in numbers and quality and make it the number one preferred sport for girls in Namibia.

Highlighted goals include increased access to football for girls and women while ensuring mass participation nationwide for all levels of the game, improving the quality of national teams, improving elite player support and well-being on and off the field, developing and nationalize the regulatory framework for women football and ensuring qualified, competent and adequate representation of women’s football at an executive level and leadership positions, Uirab added.

The strategic plan which covers four years from 2022 to 2025 was supported by FIFA, which provided technical guidance throughout the process of development in addition to funding.

 

