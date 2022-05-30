Paratus continues to bridge the digital gap in the North

Paratus Namibia recently installed the first fibre connection at Ohakweenyanga village, just outside Ongwediva, fulfilling the promise to provide fibre internet connectivity in northern areas that do not currently benefit from a quality connection.

With this fast, secure, and reliable link, Paratus Namibia is helping to empower communities, and healthcare services and importantly to connect schools and learners so that they may unlimit their studying potential and their future career prospects.

Managing Director of Paratus Namibia, Andrew Hall said, “We aimed to connect communities in an area that had very poor or no coverage at all. I’m very pleased and proud that we have delivered on that promise and provided the area with fibre connections, which is the fastest medium for internet access. Our new office and retail outlet at Oshana Mall offers the entire Paratus product range from network connectivity to cloud solutions, from cabling to PBX services. We have deployed Mobile LTE, Sky-Fi and fibre in Ondangwa, Oshakati and Ongwediva and can now provide our quality internet solutions to any customer on our infrastructure. By installing fibre in these areas, we are making it possible for the communities to have access to fast internet.”

“In addition to building the landing station for the new Equiano submarine cable and a new data centre in Windhoek, an investment worth N$260-million, we are currently thinking big in terms of our expansion generally throughout Namibia. Currently, we are investing approximately N$10 million per month on infrastructure expansion, including both fibre and Mobile LTE roll-out. We are committed to delivering Africa’s quality network,” he added.

Three years ago, Paratus promised to connect Ondangwa, Ongwediva and Oshakati, an area that the Paratus Group CEO, Mr Barney Harmse, refers to as the ‘Golden Strip’.

“Education in Namibia, and Africa as a whole, is a passion of mine. I’ve personally invested a great number of resources – both time and finances – into improving the education within our country. With this fast, secure, and reliable link, Paratus Namibia is helping to empower communities, healthcare services and importantly to connect schools and learners so that they may unlimit their studying potential and their future career prospects.”.

One very happy customer is Ruusa Amakali who said she can now focus on her online studies and also enjoy watching movies.

“The experience so far has been excellent; the speed is fast, and I have not experienced any hiccups at all. It’s changed my life,” she concluded.