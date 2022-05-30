15-man squad announced ahead of Hong Kong clash in the Castle Lite ODI series

Cricket Namibia will host yet another Castle Lite ODI series against Hong Kong scheduled to commence on 5 June at United field in Windhoek, a statement released this week said.

The squad that will take part is as follows Squad: Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Zane Green, Helao Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Lohan Louwrens, Louis Peters, Dylan Leicher , Michael van Lingen, Ruben Tumpelmann

National head coach, Pierre de Bruyn said the series comes at a good time when the team can focus on preparations for the ODI series in Scotland.

“The three matches will allow for valuable game time and give opportunities for fringe players to compete for on-field with the guidance of experienced players,” he said.

Cricket Namibia CEO, Johan Muller said bringing competitive, international cricket on home soil has been their mandate as a sports organisation and they are eager to showcase the growth of Namibian cricket in every game Namibia competes.

“It is part of our strategic vision to attract high-quality opposition to Namibia. This will be one of eight international tournaments hosted this year on home soil,” he added.