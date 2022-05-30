Privately-owned regional airline Airlink supports Windhoek Gymnasium

Windhoek Gymnasium will receive sponsorship from the privately-owned regional airline, Airlink for flight tickets to Johannesburg for their sports teams for the next three years.

Further to the sponsorship, the school will also receive a Supersport camera on their rugby field, on which all games can be live-streamed and can be viewed on Supersport schools channel on YouTube, a statement released this week said.

The Airlink team said that they recognize the importance of Namibian sport and will offer an additional 25kg sporting equipment allowance on all flights at no extra cost.

“We cover a comprehensive network of destinations, offering children involved in sport and their families and supporters more travel opportunities with more connectivity than any other airline in Southern Africa,” they added.

“On behalf of our entire team, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for you, your family and supporters on board Airlink,” they concluded.