One Africa to showcase Japanese films

Posted by | Jun 1, 2022 |

One Africa Television this week commenced with the broadcasting of two Japanese films, which is part of an agreement that was signed between the broadcaster and the Japan Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan.

The Embassy of Japan in Namibia said that every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday viewers of One Africa can enjoy Japanese animation (animé) and documentary series.

“One of the films is Black Jack which is an animation that is about a notorious unlicensed doctor who contracts to perform surgery in return for large sums of money. The animé premièred on 31 May at 07:00 am and will repeat on 4 June at 14:30,” added the Embassy.

They explained that the second film is Explore Japan 2021 a documentary that shows how Japan continues to thrive as it incorporates cultural elements of music, fashion, cuisine, sports, arts and science from around the world.

“This series will feature how various cultures in modern Japan and overseas blend and influence each other and will première on 5 June at 17:00,” said the Embassy.

 

